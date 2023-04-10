Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Another flight cancellation in Carrickfinn

Passengers were left stranded in both Carrickfinn and Dublin today after operational problem with the airline.

The Aer Lingus flight 3402 never left Dublin an subsequently the busy flight 3403 also never took off from Carrickfinn.

This follows conversations in the Dail in February between Deputy Thomas Pringle and Leo Varadkar on the issue of reoccurring flight cancellations from the West Donegal airport.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had told the Dail the Department of Transport would look into the problem.

 

