Derry City were beaten for a second successive time in the Premier Division on Monday night.

Dean Williams 68 minute penalty was the games only goal as Bohs claimed the 1-0 victory.

The win see’s Bohs move six points clear at the top of the table.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium…

Derry’s Ollie O’Neill gave his reaction to Martin Holmes after the game…