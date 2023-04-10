Road closure in Bracky, Ardara

The L2843 in Ardara between N56 and the Maghera caves will be blocked over the next two days.
Essential road works mean the road will be closed from 7:30am to 6:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and a local diversion will be in place.
