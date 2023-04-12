200 gathered for Biden welcome to Belfast amid heavy rain

Torrential rain in Belfast for most of yesterday put off many people from venturing outdoors.

But around 200 or so gathered in Belfast city centre with cheers for US President Joe Biden as he arrived late last night.

Air Force One landed at Belfast International Airport around 21.25pm with Joe Biden greeted off the plane by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – before being whisked into the city centre.

He’ll hold a bilateral meeting with Sunak this morning and will meet with the leaders of the Northern Ireland political parties.

With Stormont not functioning, his speech will be delivered at the new campus of Ulster University – one that will no doubt focus on the achievements of the last 25 years and encourage more progress to be made.

Then Joe Biden will head south of the border with his formal events centring on Co. Louth.

He’ll visit Carlingford Castle before likely heading for a walkabout in Dundalk – the start of an historic three day trip to the country.