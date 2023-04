An Inishowen Councillor is calling for a roadmap to be put in place for the delivery of the Tús Nua project in Carndonagh.

€9.6m has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ which will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building, formerly McDonagh Stores.

There has been much delay in the progressing of the development over the years.

Councillor Albert Doherty is calling for a meeting with officials to outline the projected progress of the project: