Donegal County Council is being urged to set up a dedicated team at Public Services Centres across the county to assist people who have been served a tenancy termination notice.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says with the local authority playing a key role at the assessment stage of the Cost Rental Tenant In-Situ Scheme, its vital that a Housing Officer is appointed.

He says time really is of the essence when people are facing homelessness: