The Donegal senior hurlers start their championship on Sunday at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The face Fermanagh in their opening tie in the Nicky Rackard Cup with four other games against Armagh, Roscommon, Louth and Wicklow to come.

The top two in the group will make the final at Croke Park.

Having run Meath close in the league final, Manager Mickey McCann says preparations have been good ahead of the championship: