Players determined to win games – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps play host to Treaty United on Friday night in a historic first competitive meeting of the sides. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have updates here on Highland.

Dave Rogers told club media: “We are excited to be back at our home and Finn Park tomorrow evening in what will pose another stern challenge by a Treaty United FC team buoyed by their first win of the season last week against Longford Town.

After a very disappointing and unexpected score line and defeat away to Waterford FC, we challenged the players to make sure that we bounce back away to Kerry FC and get back to doing the basics and fundamentals right of which had us unbeaten in our previous four games.

Treaty United FC will once again provide us with a challenge we must be at our best if we are to gain three points and one thing I can say about our young players is that they are proud to play for our club Finn Harps FC and determined to win more games and hopefully move up the table.

Keith Cowan is still a couple of weeks away in his rehabilitation and recovery from his hamstring injury and Cian Lynch should start full training next week in his comeback from a meniscus injury.”