Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Players determined to win games – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps play host to Treaty United on Friday night in a historic first competitive meeting of the sides. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm and Diarmaid Doherty will have updates here on Highland.

Dave Rogers told club media: “We are excited to be back at our home and Finn Park tomorrow evening in what will pose another stern challenge by a Treaty United FC team buoyed by their first win of the season last week against Longford Town.

After a very disappointing and unexpected score line and defeat away to Waterford FC, we challenged the players to make sure that we bounce back away to Kerry FC and get back to doing the basics and fundamentals right of which had us unbeaten in our previous four games.

Treaty United FC will once again provide us with a challenge we must be at our best if we are to gain three points and one thing I can say about our young players is that they are proud to play for our club Finn Harps FC and determined to win more games and hopefully move up the table.

Keith Cowan is still a couple of weeks away in his rehabilitation and recovery from his hamstring injury and Cian Lynch should start full training next week in his comeback from a meniscus injury.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moving of transformer in Donegal Town could cost €100,000

13 April 2023
carndonagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for roadmap for delivery of Tús Nua project

13 April 2023
Leo and Joe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach thanks President Biden for leadership over Ukraine war and securing peace in Ireland

13 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to set up dedicated team to deal with tenancy termination notices

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moving of transformer in Donegal Town could cost €100,000

13 April 2023
carndonagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for roadmap for delivery of Tús Nua project

13 April 2023
Leo and Joe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach thanks President Biden for leadership over Ukraine war and securing peace in Ireland

13 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to set up dedicated team to deal with tenancy termination notices

13 April 2023
Water Bottle Launch 04.04.23
News, Top Stories

SHOP LK and L’Kenny Tidy Towns launch re-useable water bottle

13 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube