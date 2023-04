US President Joe Biden is addressing a joint session of the Oireachtas.

It’s the latest engagement for the President in Dublin today.

Earlier, he met President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, followed by a bi-lateral meeting with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Farmleigh

Speaking in the Dáil Chamber, President Biden used a cúpla focal to start his speech: