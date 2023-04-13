SHOP LK and L’Kenny Tidy Towns launch re-useable water bottle

SHOP LK and Letterkenny Tidy Towns have launched a re-useable water bottle in a bid to reduce single use plastic.

The refillable bottle was unveiled last week at the launch of the Letterkenny Tidy Town’s Action Plan for 2023.

Speaking at the launch Fionnuala Rabbitt, Letterkenny Chamber President says: “It is all about sustainability and removing single use plastic from our ecosystem is an important move.

Letterkenny Tidy Towns, Donegal County Council and the many volunteers we see out at the weekend work very hard in keeping Letterkenny clean. This partnership with Letterkenny Tidy Towns and ShopLK aims to keep the sustainability message at the forefront of people’s minds. The ShopLK brand promotes Letterkenny as a retail and leisure destination and so this bottle supports Letterkenny’s sustainability credentials and acknowledges our partnership with Letterkenny Tidy Towns and Donegal County Council”.