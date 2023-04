The Taoiseach’s thanked the US President for his leadership over the Ukraine war and securing peace in Ireland.

Leo Varadkar is meeting Joe Biden at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

They’re discussing a range of issues, including Mr. Biden’s trip to Belfast earlier this week.

Before the meeting, the Taoiseach said Mr. Biden has led the way in trying to protect democracy and liberty in Europe:

US President Biden in turn praised the Taoiseach’s leadership: