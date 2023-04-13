We have to stay focused – Ruaidhri Higgins

It’s a bit of a throwback weekend for the Candystripes this time around as the visit of the US President to Dundalk means a Sunday afternoon kick-off (3pm) at Oriel Park.

Both clubs come into the game on the back of a defeat in their respective Easter Monday matches, but Ruaidhri Higgins insisted that would count for nothing when the sides meet on Sunday.

“We made a really good start to the season and while the last couple of results certainly weren’t what we wanted, we have to stay focused.

“This is another very tough challenge this weekend, but it’s one we’re ready for and looking forward to.

“Dundalk are always a difficult side to beat, especially at Oriel Park and this will be no different, but the mood in the camp is positive and we will absolutely be going there to try to win the match.”

On the team front, the City boss said that there would be few, if any changes to the squad that played Bohemians on Monday.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been missing a lot of top players since the start of the season.

“I have never been more confident in a group of players however and with some of those players now really close to a return, I feel that our next positive result could see this team go on a really strong run.

“Hopefully that will be Sunday, and while as I said, it’s a difficult place to go, we have an opportunity now to go there and put in a performance, and that’s exactly what we’ll look to do.”