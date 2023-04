Finn Harps claimed their first home victory of the season on Friday night.

Dave Rogers side ran out 2-0 victors over Treaty United.

Goals from Ryan Rainey and Filip Da Silva sealed the home sides win.

After the game, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Finn Harps boss Dave Rogers.

One of the Harps goalscorers, Filip Da Silva, also spoke with Diarmaid Doherty…