Donegal Hurlers got off to a winning start in the Nicky Rackard Cup thanks to a 1-21 to 0-18 victory over Fermanagh.

Liam McKinney’s goal helped Mickey McCann’s side turn the game around after they trailed 0-09 to 0-13 at the break.

Brendan Devenney has the full time report from O’Donnell Park…