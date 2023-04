It’s now illegal to fly a drone near Hillsborough in the North due to temporary airspace restrictions.

The PSNI says it took effect at 2 o’clock this afternoon and it is now an offence to fly a drone within the vicinity of Hillsborough until 10pm.

This will also be in place in the area on Wednesday the 19th of April from 2pm until 10.30pm.

It will be an offence to fly a drone in and around the Belfast City Centre area from 7am tomorrow until 5pm on Thursday.