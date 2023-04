Derry City and Dundalk played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Oriel Park on Sunday afternoon.

Derry led on 44 minutes with Ben Doherty opening the scoring for the Candystripes.

Two goals in two minutes from Robbie Benson and Johannes Yli-Kokko.

Cian Kavanagh then levelled the tie, 10 minutes from time as the sides shared the spoils.

Kevin McLaughlin has the full time report…

Ben Doherty told Kevin McLaughlin that despite the late equaliser he feel’s it was two points dropped…