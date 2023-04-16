Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

John Cronin re-elected President of Athletics Ireland

Photo: Tullamore Harriers
Downing’s man, John Cronin was re-elected President of Athletics Ireland at the conclusion of the Athletics Ireland Congress on Saturday evening.
Cronin, has served a two-year term, following his election at the virtual congress in May 2021.
Meanwhile, Milford man Paddy Marley was honoured with the Life Vice President of Athletics Ireland Award in Tullamore on Saturday.
Paddy began his Athletics career with Cranford AC in the early 1960’s.
He was a member of the all conquering Cranford team until he moved to Dublin and joined Clonliffe AC. He represented Ireland at 1,500m running 3min. 51.2sec. against Switzerland at Santry Stadium. He became Captain of Clonliffe where they became the most successful club over the following ten years under his leadership.
On retirement Paddy was elected an official with Athletics Ireland and his highlight came in 1992 when he became manager of the Irish team at the Barcelona Olympics.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drone
News, Top Stories

Drone flying restrictions in place in Northern Ireland

16 April 2023
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Letterkenny

16 April 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People of Creeslough’ awarded Donegal Person of the Year

16 April 2023
cathedral quarter
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter to hold AGM this month

16 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

drone
News, Top Stories

Drone flying restrictions in place in Northern Ireland

16 April 2023
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Letterkenny

16 April 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People of Creeslough’ awarded Donegal Person of the Year

16 April 2023
cathedral quarter
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter to hold AGM this month

16 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police vehicle attacked with suspected petrol bomb in Derry

16 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co.Monaghan

15 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube