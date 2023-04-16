John Cronin re-elected President of Athletics Ireland

Downing’s man, John Cronin was re-elected President of Athletics Ireland at the conclusion of the Athletics Ireland Congress on Saturday evening.

Cronin, has served a two-year term, following his election at the virtual congress in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Milford man Paddy Marley was honoured with the Life Vice President of Athletics Ireland Award in Tullamore on Saturday.

Paddy began his Athletics career with Cranford AC in the early 1960’s.

He was a member of the all conquering Cranford team until he moved to Dublin and joined Clonliffe AC. He represented Ireland at 1,500m running 3min. 51.2sec. against Switzerland at Santry Stadium. He became Captain of Clonliffe where they became the most successful club over the following ten years under his leadership.

On retirement Paddy was elected an official with Athletics Ireland and his highlight came in 1992 when he became manager of the Irish team at the Barcelona Olympics.