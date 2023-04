Donegal began their Nicky Rackard campaign with a 1-21 to 0-18 win over Fermanagh in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

At half time, Mickey McCann’s men trailed 0-09 to 0-13 but a strong second half showing saw them claim the victory.

Man of the match on the day was Liam McKinney who scored 1-06 in the win.

Liam McKinney was happy to turn the tie around in the second half…