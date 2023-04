Monaghan came from behind to see off Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-18 in a nail-biting provincial senior football championship quarter final in Omagh.

Ryan O’ Toole grabbed the winning goal deep into stoppage.

The Farneymen will now face defending champions Derry in the last four.

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey gave his thoughts to the media after the game…