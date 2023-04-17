Holohan secondment review finds funding commitment “by-passed all accepted protocols”

A review into the failed secondment of former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to Trinity College found the funding commitment “by-passed all accepted protocols.”

It was to cost two million euro a year.

This review was carried out last year and today has been published by the Department of Health.

The review was undertaken by Maura Quinn, the former chief executive of the Institute of Directors.

The secondment was due to last until his retirement, and in Trinity College’s contract it was to run until 2032.

The report says Dr Tony Holohan shouldn’t have been involved in the negotiation of funding for the role.

Last March Dr Holohan announced he was stepping down from the role of Chief Medical Officer to take on a new role as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College Dublin.

However, controversy developed when it emerged that it was an open-ended secondment, which the Department of Health would fund at the outgoing CMO’s annual salary.

And in April last year Dr Holohan announced that he was not proceeding with the secondment and would retire from his role as CMO.