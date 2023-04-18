Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Proud time for Cockhill Celtic – Chairman Tommy Doherty


Cockhill Celtic play in a first ever FAI Intermediate Cup Final on Sunday when they face the current holders of the cup Rockmount.

Fanad Utd are the only side from the Ulster Senior League to have won the cup before while Letterkenny Rovers and Swilly Rovers both suffered defeats in deciders.

The game will be live on highlandradio.com with Highland commentary team of Diarmaid Doherty and Anthony Gorman, coverage is supported by Lynch Windows Buncrana, Ireland’s trusted window and door specialists, delivering the highest standards in residential and commercial glazing projects, visit www.lynchwindows.ie

Cockhill Celtic club chairman Tommy Doherty says the area is getting fully behind the side:


