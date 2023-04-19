Watch: Great buzz ahead of Intermediate Cup Final – Harry Doherty

Cockhill Celtic are just one win away from reaching the pinnacle of Intermediate football in the country.

They play for the first time in the FAI Intermediate Cup Final on Sunday against holders Rockmount with the game taking place at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

The game will be live on highlandradio.com with the Highland commentary team of Diarmaid Doherty and Anthony Gorman, coverage is supported by Lynch Windows Buncrana, Ireland’s trusted window and door specialists, delivering the highest standards in residential and commercial glazing projects, visit www.lynchwindows.ie

Cockhill are once again riding high with the Inishowen side chasing a tenth consecutive Ulster Senior League title and have also progressed to the next round of the FAI Senior Cup, but Sunday’s game is undoubtedly the biggest in the club’s 53 year history.

Goalkeeper Harry Doherty told Diarmaid Doherty says there’s a great buzz ahead of the final:







