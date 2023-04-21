Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal team named for Down championship battle

The Donegal team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Championship quarter final with Down at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Manager Aidan O’Rourke has made four changes from the defeat in Roscommon with Caolan McColgan, Stephen McMenamin, Oisin Gallen and Daire Ó’Baoill returning and named in the first 15 while Michael Langan will have 18 on his back.

Gallen is an injury doubt for the game and it’s expect Langan will get a starting birth. Luke McGlynn is back in the senior fold after the under 20 championship and is among the subs.
Down Manager Conor Laverty has made three changes to his starting line up from their last league outing with Conor Poland, Ceilum Doherty and Donach McAleenan drafted in.


psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught almost 30km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day

21 April 2023
UK Text warning
News

Donegal residents with roaming mobile phones may receive UK Emergency Alert text on Sunday

21 April 2023
ard greine court
News, Top Stories

HSE says decongregation of Ard Griene Court, Stranorlar is at early stage

21 April 2023
