Men charged to court for Derry gun seizure

Two men arrested earlier in the week in Derry in relation to the seizure of a gun are to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Both men, aged 56 and 59 years old, are charged with possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, and possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow the men’s arrest during a public safety operation in Derry on Tuesday evening, 21st May, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm – an AK-47 variant – and a quantity of ammunition.