Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

An investigation is ongoing into a major fish kill that has seen over 300 fish dead in a tributary of the river Finn near Killygordon.

Loughs Agency CEO Sharon McMahon said in a statement that not all of the dead fish have been retrieved as of yet, but those gathered so far include brown trout, juvenile brown trout, stone loach, eel and sticklebacks.

She added that the source of the pollution to blame is yet to be discovered and that pollution duties in the area will be concentrated to monitor the situation.