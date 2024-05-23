Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

An investigation is ongoing into a major fish kill that has seen over 300 fish dead in a tributary of the river Finn near Killygordon.

Loughs Agency CEO Sharon McMahon said in a statement that not all of the dead fish have been retrieved as of yet, but those gathered so far include brown trout, juvenile brown trout, stone loach, eel and sticklebacks.

She added that the source of the pollution to blame is yet to be discovered and that pollution duties in the area will be concentrated to monitor the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fish kill
News, Top Stories

Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

23 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville school dentist to close doors today

23 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-23 134048
News, Top Stories

Local election candidate poster defaced

23 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fish kill
News, Top Stories

Over 300 fish killed in River Finn

23 May 2024
moville health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville school dentist to close doors today

23 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-23 134048
News, Top Stories

Local election candidate poster defaced

23 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Local Election Debate 4 – Lifford/Stranorlar 1

23 May 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil descends into shouting match over housing

23 May 2024
scoil cholmcille
News, Audio, Top Stories

New extension approved for Scoil Colmcille in Letterkenny

23 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube