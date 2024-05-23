HSE warn of possible measles case on London to Dublin flight

The Health Service has issued an alert about possible exposure to Measles on a flight between London and Dublin.

Ryanair flight FR123 took off from Gatwick Airport on Thursday May 16th at 8:10pm.

The HSE alert relates to passengers and crew, who are asked to be particularly vigilant for symptoms of the disease until June 7th.

People who have had two MMR vaccines or were born in Ireland before 1978 are probably immune.

However, everyone included is advised to be aware of cold-like symptoms like a runny nose or sneezing, as well as sore eyes, a temperature and a rash.