Watch: Improvements made ahead of championship – Dáire Ó Baoill



The championship starts for Donegal on Sunday when the county face off with Down at Pairc Esler.

Donegal come into the game having suffered relegation in the league and are also down several key players for the trip to Newry with the likes Peader Mogan and Patrick McBrearty on the injury list.

Dáire Ó Baoill who returns to the starting line up on Sunday has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, he says there is quality in the group to cope with the loss of players and the team have being focusing on improvements for the championship:





