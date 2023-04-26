Business Matters Ep 142 – John Reilly

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the owner of The Wheelhouse Cafe in Burtonport, John Reilly.

Fourteen people are employed at The Wheelhouse and he is set to create six new jobs when his glamping site, which will accommodate nine pods, opens in June.

John moved from Scotland to Burtonport as a ten-year-old in 1976 and became a full-time fisherman at the age of 16. He began working for the late Kevin McHugh from Killybegs in 1993 and skippered the New Veronica and Atlantic Dawn and fishing vessels.

John has recently returned from his latest fishing trip off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

