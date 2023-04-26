Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Places filling fast for 2023 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon

Derry City & Strabane District Council Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon with Catherine Ashford, Events Coordinator, and Lifford-Strabane AC’s Claire McGuigan.

Runners thinking of taking part in the 2023 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon are being urged to register now to avoid disappointment as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, officially launched the event this week.

Mayor Duffy was speaking on the running track at the Melvin Sports Complex where the 13.1 mile event will conclude on Sunday June 11th.

The Mayor was joined by previous winner Claire McGuigan and Festival and Events Officer at Council Catherine Ashford for the launch.

There has been a surge of entries since the race was confirmed last month and over half of the available places have already been filled.

“I’m delighted that the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will go ahead this year after our Elected Members were able to identify the finance needed to host it.

“People in Strabane and the surrounding areas love their running and I know it means a lot to them to be able to compete in an event on their doorstep.

“Council’s Festival and Events Team have been taken aback by the high volume of entries already and with entries strictly capped at just over 1,000 my advice is to get registered now as when the places are gone, they’re gone!”

The 2023 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon starts at 9.30am on Sunday June 11th at Meetinghouse Street and the route is the same as last year, crossing the border at Lifford and Clady before finishing at the Melvin.
Organisers will provide pacers for 1.30, 1.45, 2.00, 2.15 and 2.30 who will be clearly marked by balloons.
Entries are capped so runners are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, anyone considering entering should note that, to accommodate road closures, there is a three hour cut-off point for finishers.
Race pack collections will take place on June 9th and 10th in the Melvin Sports Complex.
Event registration is open until May 31st at derrystrabane.com/slhm where there are full details of the event, race route and training programmes.

