Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan, receiving their awards at the Friends of Breastfeeding Awards ceremony in Dunboyne Castle Co.Meath. Sarah, a Donegal based GP, was awarded Healthcare Professional of the year and Liz, along with Bainne Beatha, were awarded Initiative of the Year for their research on the breastfeeding experiences of over 5,000 moms. Both Sarah and Liz are members of the Baby Feeding Law Group Ireland (BFLGI) who aim to protect all parents, babies(whether formula or breast feeding) and health care professionals from the manipulative marketing of formula companies.

 

Land Graph 3
News, Top Stories

Good quality agricultural land in Donegal the most expensive in Connaught Ulster

27 April 2023
Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan,
News, Top Stories

Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

27 April 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Aughnacloy Road closed following crash

27 April 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Stranorlar area

27 April 2023
