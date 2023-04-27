Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan, receiving their awards at the Friends of Breastfeeding Awards ceremony in Dunboyne Castle Co.Meath. Sarah, a Donegal based GP, was awarded Healthcare Professional of the year and Liz, along with Bainne Beatha, were awarded Initiative of the Year for their research on the breastfeeding experiences of over 5,000 moms. Both Sarah and Liz are members of the Baby Feeding Law Group Ireland (BFLGI) who aim to protect all parents, babies(whether formula or breast feeding) and health care professionals from the manipulative marketing of formula companies.