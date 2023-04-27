Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jason Gibson knows USL title wont be easy won

Bonagee United have never won the Ulster Senior League title but that could change on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Gibson’s side go into their final league game of the campaign at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground on the outskirts of Buncrana, knowing a draw or a victory against nine in a row winners Cockhill and they will be champions.

Cockhill have three games remaining and the beaten FAI Intermediate Cup finalists need to win all their matches to take a tenth crown.

Speaking with Chris Ashmore, Jason knows Cockhill won’t be giving up their title to easy:

