The Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta county finals take place this weekend at The Banks, hosted by the Naomh Muire Lower Rosses club.

This weekend’s competition will be a rehearsal for the All Ireland’s which the club will also host over the June Bank holiday.

Naomh Muire Chairman John Cholm Gillespie has been telling Oisin Kelly how preparations have been going ahead of the weekend: