Old water mains to be replaced in Stroove

Old water mains in Stroove on the Inishowen Peninsula are set to be replaced in the coming weeks.

4.3km of new pipes will be placed along the R241, from the Ballymcarthur Crossroads to Stroove.

The works will put a stop to bursts, outages and water leakage to give improved confidence in the security of water supply to users in the area.

The essential works may involve some short-term water interruptions, however Uisce Éireann says customers will receive a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to planned interruptions.

