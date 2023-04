An inquest into the Stardust fire of 1981 began this week.

48 people died in the nightclub on Valentines Night in 42 years ago.

Antionette Keegan, lost her two sisters Mary and Martina in the blaze.

Ms. Keegan is both a Stardust survivor and campaigner, she told Greg Hughes that she wants the truth to be known for those who passed away:

