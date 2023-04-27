Three now confirmed dead after Aughnacloy crash

The PSNI have confirmed that three people have died following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy this morning.

Four other people are critically ill in hospital.

They were all travelling in a private hire minibus which was in a collision with a lorry.

It’s understood that those traveling on the minibus where on their way to Strabane and had been returning from a funeral in England

Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene close to the Aughnacloy Golf Club entrance shortly before half seven.

The road remains closed this afternoon and the PSNI has launched an investigation.