Tough games this weekend for Derry City – Ronan Boyce

Ronan Boyce. Photo Stephen Doherty

Derry City have two huge Premier Division games against Dublin opposition on Friday and Monday with St Pats and Champions Shamrock Rovers coming to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystrips got back to winning ways last weekend, taking their first victory in four matches at Turners Cross.

That win against Cork City moved Derry back into second in the standings.

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce who scored last week has been telling Kevin McLaughlin the group are now looking to improve on their home form after recent slip ups against Drogheda and leaders Bohemians:

