Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Watch: Eamonn Kelly looking to make the most of his WRC opportunities

In just their second event on the Junior World Rally Championship, Donegal driver and Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan took their maiden JWRC victory at last weekend’s Croatia Rally.

It was an emotional weekend for Irish Rallying as the WRC remembered Craig Breen.

Kelly and Mohan jumped from third to first in one swoop during the final loop to take the Fiesta to victory by 30.8sec.

There is three more events in the junior rounds while the crew will also take part in Portugal and Finland in a Rally 2 Hyundai.

Eamon has been telling Oisin Kelly they want to make the most of all the opportunities they have this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FRANCE-WATER
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Bundoran and surrounding areas

27 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three now confirmed dead after Aughnacloy crash

27 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 April 2023
court
News

Stardust survivor and campaigner wants the ‘truth on public record’

27 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

FRANCE-WATER
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Bundoran and surrounding areas

27 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three now confirmed dead after Aughnacloy crash

27 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 April 2023
court
News

Stardust survivor and campaigner wants the ‘truth on public record’

27 April 2023
Land Graph 3
News, Top Stories

Good quality agricultural land in Donegal the most expensive in Connaught Ulster

27 April 2023
Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan,
News, Top Stories

Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

27 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube