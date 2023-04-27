Watch: Eamonn Kelly looking to make the most of his WRC opportunities

In just their second event on the Junior World Rally Championship, Donegal driver and Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan took their maiden JWRC victory at last weekend’s Croatia Rally.

It was an emotional weekend for Irish Rallying as the WRC remembered Craig Breen.

Kelly and Mohan jumped from third to first in one swoop during the final loop to take the Fiesta to victory by 30.8sec.

There is three more events in the junior rounds while the crew will also take part in Portugal and Finland in a Rally 2 Hyundai.

Eamon has been telling Oisin Kelly they want to make the most of all the opportunities they have this year.