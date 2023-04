Finn Harps are facing into back to back home games this Bank Holiday weekend with fixtures against Longford Town on Friday and Athlone Town on Monday.

Diarmaid Doherty will have live updates from both games on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Chasing a third win in eleven games Harps go into the next phase of matches unbeaten in their last three.

Manager Dave Rodgers has been telling Chris Ashmore the group are continuing to improve and mature: