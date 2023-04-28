1,037 marriages registered in Donegal in 2022

There were 1.037 marriages registered in Donegal last year, a 54% increase on the 668 marriages registered in 2021.

Just over half of those marriages took place in Roman Catholic churches, while almost a quarter were Civil Ceremonies.

Of the 1,037 marriages registered in Donegal last year, 603 took place in Roman Catholic ceremonies, that’s 58% of the total.

232 of them, or 22%, were formalised at Civil Ceremonies.

31 were Church of Ireland ceremonies, 25 were Presbyterian ceremonies, and 42 marriages were conducted by other religious denominations.

The impact of Covid 19 over the previous two years is borne out by the figures which show there were 300 weddings in Donegal in 2020 and 668 in 2021.

2022 Figures in full –

2021 Figures in full –

2020 Figures in Full –