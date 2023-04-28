15 NW families and 40 dependent children accessed emergency accommodation in the last week of March

The number of people homeless in Ireland has reached a new record high.

The latest figures published by the Department of Housing for March show 11,998 people are homeless across the country.

It includes 8,526 adults, 3,472 children, and a total of 1,639 families.

The majority of homeless adults are in Dublin at 8,516 people, with 517 homeless in Cork.

Year on year there has been a 22 percent increase in those presenting as homeless, while there has been a 32 percent rise in families presenting as homeless.

15 families accessed emergency accommodation in the North West during the last week of March, with a total of 40 dependent children.

111 adults accessed emergency accommodation in the North West between March 20th and 26th, 53 of them in Donegal Leitrim and 58 in Sligo.