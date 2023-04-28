Biggest evening of greyhound racing yet at reopened Lifford Stadium

The biggest night of greyhound racing so far to take place at the recently reopened Lifford Stadium will be on Sunday.

Since it reopened at the end of March, the maximum number of races to be held has been eight.

But there will be ten races on Sunday – including two finals – reflecting the big interest in the return of the sport to the popular venue.

The feature races will be the Droopy’s Stud S3 525 Final and the Droopys Stud A4 525 Final.

Sunday’s racing gets underway at 6.00 pm.

Before that, there will be action on Friday evening with the first race at 7.45 pm.

For the full race cards, see: www.liffordstadium.com