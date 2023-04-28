Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Biggest evening of greyhound racing yet at reopened Lifford Stadium

The biggest night of greyhound racing so far to take place at the recently reopened Lifford Stadium will be on Sunday.

Since it reopened at the end of March, the maximum number of races to be held has been eight.

But there will  be ten races on Sunday – including two finals – reflecting the big interest in the return of the sport to the popular venue.

The feature races will be the Droopy’s Stud S3 525 Final and the Droopys Stud A4 525 Final.

Sunday’s racing gets underway at 6.00 pm.

Before that, there will be action on Friday evening with the first race at 7.45 pm.

For the full race cards, see: www.liffordstadium.com

 

Top Stories

Bunagee (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three new Donegal ports for landings by Northern Irish vessels announced

28 April 2023
sfpa opening
News

SFPA opens new office in Greencastle

28 April 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Forsa CE workers accept pay deal

28 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2023
Advertisement

