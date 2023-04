There was disappointment for the Carndonagh Community School team (pictured) who were beaten 4-0 by Presentation College Wexford 4-0 in the FAI Schools Junior Under-17 Girls National Cup Semi Final (large schools), in Ardee.

Carndonagh, the Ulster champions found themselves 3-0 down at the break, but never stopped battling, and getting to the semi-final was an achievement in itself for the team and coaches Danielle Doherty and Shannon McLaughlin.