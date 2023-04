€1.3 million has been awarded to primary and special schools in Donegal under the Minor Works Grant.

The Education Minister announced the funding today.

The funding will be available for schools to carry out maintenance work and small scale improvements.

It comes as part of a national payment of €29 million.

Minister Norma Foley says as each school setting is different, it will be up to each school on how to best use the funding for their own needs.