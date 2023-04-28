Family members who died in Aughnacloy crash named

The three people who died in a crash in Aughnacloy yesterday have been named as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley, all from the Strabane area.

They died following a collision involving a minibus and truck on the Tullyvar road at around 7:30am yesterday morning.

Four other family members who were injured in the crash remain in hospital at this time.

A solidarity rosary is being held at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to remember the three people who lost their lives and those injured.