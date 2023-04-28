Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Family members who died in Aughnacloy crash named

The three people who died in a crash in Aughnacloy yesterday have been named as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley, all from the Strabane area.

They died following a collision involving a minibus and truck on the Tullyvar road at around 7:30am yesterday morning.

Four other family members who were injured in the crash remain in hospital at this time.

A solidarity rosary is being held at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to remember the three people who lost their lives and those injured.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Family members who died in Aughnacloy crash named

28 April 2023
GSOC
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in GSOC investigation released

28 April 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid to three Strabane family members who died in crash

28 April 2023
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC urges the RSA to address issue of cross border driving disqualifications

28 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Family members who died in Aughnacloy crash named

28 April 2023
GSOC
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in GSOC investigation released

28 April 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid to three Strabane family members who died in crash

28 April 2023
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC urges the RSA to address issue of cross border driving disqualifications

28 April 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Kenny seeks Government commitment to continue works to re-open the Western Rail Corridor

28 April 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to speed up delivery emergency accommodation provisions

28 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube