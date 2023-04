There are fresh calls for an urgent upgrade to the A5 in Tyrone after the latest fatal accident.

Three family members died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Aughnacloy yesterday.

Dan McKane, his sister Christine, and their aunt Julia McSorley were traveling home from a funeral in England.

A special mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in the village later.

Aughnacloy Parish Priest Fr. Cathal Devenny says some locals can’t bring themselves to go: