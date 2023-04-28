Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

‘Hearts are broken’ – Strabane priest

A Strabane priest says the hearts of people in the town are broken following the death of three family members in a crash in Aughnacloy yesterday.

Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley, all from Strabane lost their lives after a minibus and truck collided on the Tullyvar road at around 7:30am.

Four other family members were injured in the crash as they were travelling home after attending a funeral in England. Two of them have since been released from hospital.

A solidarity rosary is being held at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to remember the three people who lost their lives and those injured.

Fr Declan Boland, Parish Priest of Strabane says the people of the town will rally round the families who have been left devastated:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bunagee (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three new Donegal ports for landings by Northern Irish vessels announced

28 April 2023
sfpa opening
News

SFPA opens new office in Greencastle

28 April 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Forsa CE workers accept pay deal

28 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Bunagee (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three new Donegal ports for landings by Northern Irish vessels announced

28 April 2023
sfpa opening
News

SFPA opens new office in Greencastle

28 April 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Forsa CE workers accept pay deal

28 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2023
Wedding
News, Top Stories

1,037 marriages registered in Donegal in 2022

28 April 2023
mariawalsh
News, Top Stories

Over 300 women a year are contacting Donegal Domestic Violence Services

28 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube