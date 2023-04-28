‘Hearts are broken’ – Strabane priest

A Strabane priest says the hearts of people in the town are broken following the death of three family members in a crash in Aughnacloy yesterday.

Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley, all from Strabane lost their lives after a minibus and truck collided on the Tullyvar road at around 7:30am.

Four other family members were injured in the crash as they were travelling home after attending a funeral in England. Two of them have since been released from hospital.

A solidarity rosary is being held at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to remember the three people who lost their lives and those injured.

Fr Declan Boland, Parish Priest of Strabane says the people of the town will rally round the families who have been left devastated: