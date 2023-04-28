Horse racing in Carndonagh marks the start of new flapping season

Horse and pony racing will take place in Carndonagh on Sunday.
This is the first meeting of the new season hosted by the North West Horse and Pony Association.
Nine races are on the card with the action due to begin just after 1.00 pm.
