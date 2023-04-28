HSE confirms rollout of latest Covid 19 booster vaccine in Donegal

The HSE has today announced the Spring COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for people aged 70 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults and people aged 5 years and older with a weak immune system.

Those who are eligible can get a COVID-19 booster from a participating GP or pharmacy or at Letterkenny Community Vaccination Centre. A pop up clinic will also take place in Buncrana on Friday of next week.

Those eligible must wait at least 3 months since their previous COVID-19 vaccine or since they have had a COVID-19 infection before getting the booster.

You can get your COVID-19 vaccinations in Donegal at the below times and dates:

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Wednesday May 3rd

10.45am to 11.45am – 6 months to 4 years

12.15pm to 6.45pm- 12+ years

Friday May 5th

9.15pm to 4pm- 12+ years

4.15pm to 5.15pm- 5-11 years

POP UP’s

Buncrana Primary Care Centre, Buncrana, F93E12W

Friday May 5th

10.30am to 4.45pm- 12+ years

Over the coming weeks, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults will be vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams. Children under 12 years with a weak immune system will be vaccinated at CVCs.

In line with NIAC guidance, the HSE aims to complete this COVID-19 booster programme by the end of May. This will allow for the period of time required for those getting their Spring COVID-19 booster to get their next booster dose in autumn, along with their flu vaccine.

Eileen Whelan, National Lead, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, HSE said: “We are putting the most recent advice from NIAC into action and inviting everyone eligible to get the Spring booster vaccine.

“We know people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people. This is why NIAC are recommending a booster for people aged 70 years and older and those in long-term care facilities for older adults. The booster will help keep them protected from serious illness and boost their immunity against infection from COVID-19.”

Anyone aged 5 and older with a weak immune system (immunocompromised) will also be offered a COVID-19 booster. This group is at higher risk of severe disease from COVID-19 and includes cancer patients, transplant patients, people living with chronic kidney disease and those on dialysis. The booster will help keep them protected against COVID-19 too.

If you are eligible, you can book a Spring booster appointment at a HSE vaccination clinics online at www.hse.ie. You can also get a booster vaccine at participating pharmacies and GPs. The HSE will be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging those eligible to come forward for COVID-19 spring booster vaccines.