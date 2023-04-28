Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Man arrested in GSOC investigation released

A man arrested in connection with an investigation involving the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been released without charge.

The man who is aged in his 60’s was detained yesterday in connection with allegations of withholding information.

The arrest followed the resignation of a GSOC investigator who is alleged to have attended a party at which Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was present, hours after being found not guilty of the Regency Hotel murder.

Gardai say the man has now been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GSOC
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in GSOC investigation released

28 April 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid to three Strabane family members who died in crash

28 April 2023
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC urges the RSA to address issue of cross border driving disqualifications

28 April 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Kenny seeks Government commitment to continue works to re-open the Western Rail Corridor

28 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

GSOC
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in GSOC investigation released

28 April 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes paid to three Strabane family members who died in crash

28 April 2023
Driving Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC urges the RSA to address issue of cross border driving disqualifications

28 April 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Kenny seeks Government commitment to continue works to re-open the Western Rail Corridor

28 April 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to speed up delivery emergency accommodation provisions

28 April 2023
Micheal Martin Mica
News, Playback, Top Stories

Tánaiste says theres an ‘infrastructural deficit’ in the North West

28 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube