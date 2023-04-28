Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 300 women a year are contacting Donegal Domestic Violence Services

Over 300 women a year contact the Donegal Domestic Violence Services, and that figure has not fallen since the pandemic.

Today is ’Go Purple Day’ raising awareness about domestic abuse and the local domestic abuse support services available to those affected.

The initiative was first organised in 2020 to help strengthen community partnerships between domestic abuse services and An Garda Síochána, and it’s now become a national day of awareness about domestic abuse.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh said 41% of Irish women know someone in their circle who have suffered domestic violence, whether physically or mentally, or through coercive, financial or other forms of control.

She says that requires a response……

